Pregnancy Rate Concerns Due to Coronavirus

The Head of DP2KBP3A, or Population Control Department for Family Planning for Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection, of Bandung Regency, West Java, Muhammad Hairun, has said he’s concerned that the appeal to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic will increase the number of pregnancies and see the birth rate rise.

To prevent an increase in pregnancy and birth, he has urged family planning participants to continue using contraception. Related to the limited installation of IUD contraceptives in health facilities, Hairun asked couples to temporarily switch the type of contraception used in order to delay pregnancies during this pandemic.

“People of childbearing age must continue to be given information about contraception that is easily accessible, such as injections, birth control pills, condoms, and implants. So far, we have continued to conduct intensive socialisation,” said Hairun.

Hairun acknowledged that the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 is very important. However, he noted that controlling pregnancy and birth is equally important because if it’s not controlled, it can cause a population explosion. This outcome must continue to be prevented and avoided, he noted.

To cover the increase of people having sex during the pandemic, BKKBN has launched an agenda of serving one million participants in celebration of upcoming National Family Day (Harganas).

“Indeed, from January until now, there have been no reports of a significant increase in pregnancy rates, but it still must be monitored and controlled. It could possibly increase in the following month,” he said.

Meanwhile, West Java’s BKKBN representatives continued to strive to maintain the continuity of family, population, and family planning (Bangga Kencana) development services during the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure this, the BKKBN has invited the House of Representatives Commission IX to jointly look services in the community at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Tagar

Image: Parent Story