Poster Circulating Bali Provokes Action to Reject Omnibus Law

Posters that have been stuck on walls and pillars around Denpasar, Bali, have been said to be provoking actions to reject the recently passed Omnibus Law.

On the poster, there are written invitations to participate in demonstrations against the Omnibus Law with the hashtag #BaliTidakDiam.

The poster has also invited masses to gather and loot or vandalise certain areas around Bali. At the bottom of the poster, there are several alliances and contact details to legal aid agencies in Bali.

As a result of this, many legal alliances have been questioned in Bali. This includes Dewa Gede Satya Naracita Kusuma, a member of the Bali Alliance. Kusuma denied any involvement with the posters that have been distributed.

“We’ve said that it is not our poster. Our posters are black and white; there is no colour. The posters that have been distributed are an invitation that will lead to commotion or chaos,” Kusuma posited.

He further addressed the hashtags surrounding social media. “It is a hoax that’s deliberately spread to divide the movement with the community,” he said.

Kombes Jensen Aviatus Panjaitan, the Denpasar Police Chief, has announced that his team is investigating the perpetrators at the moment. Demonstrations surrounding Bali have become a cluster for the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s best if there are no demonstrations in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the democratic right of the people to protest but let’s empathise, let’s work together to break the spread of COVID-19, because demonstrations are not the right way.” said Jansen.

Source: Detik News