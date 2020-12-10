Over 300,000 People Predicted to Enter Bali This Holidays

More than 300,000 people are predicted to enter Bali via I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport over the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.

“If our predictions for Christmas and New Year are right, we expect 387,774 passengers to enter Bali,” said Taufan Yudhistira, Stakeholder Relations Manager at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport.

This prediction covers the period from 18th December 2020 to 10th January 2021. It’s predicted that travelers from Surabaya and Jakarta will dominate the influx of tourists heading to Bali this holiday.

Taufan explained that Ngurah Rai Airport has prepared steps to welcome passengers during the holidays. Despite the fact that the government has reduced the public holidays, it is not expected to effect Bali airport too much.

“Even in the middle of a pandemic and restricted holidays, we expect tourists to increase compared to last year,” said Taufan.

According to DetikNews Bali is expected to experience a 3.6% increase of travellers from around Indonesia compared to last year. This may be as a result of increased frustration throughout the last few months of social distancing and PSBB.