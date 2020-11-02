Omnibus Law Demonstrations Continue, French Embassy Has Protests

Labour organisations and other elements of society will hold two separate demonstrations in Central Jakarta 2nd November 2020.

Today’s labour demonstrations are to demand the rejection of the adoption of the Job Creation Law and urging an increase on 2021’s minimum wage.

It was reported that 32 confederations and federations of trade unions will take part in today’s demonstration in a number of regions, such as Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Banda Aceh, Medan, Deli Serdang, Batam, Bintan, Pekanbaru, Jambi, Bengkulu, Lampung, Makassar, Gorontalo, Bitung, Kendari, Morowali, Banjarmasin, Palangkaraya, Samarinda, Lombok, Ambon, Papua, and more.

According to the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions President (KSPI), Said Iqbal, today’s labour demonstrations will be carried out peacefully and will avoid aggressive actions.

“The actions of KSPI and 32 other federations are non-violent, measurable, directed, and constitutional,” explained Said.

For the demonstration in Jakarta, the labour group is planning to converge at the Merdeka Palace and the Constitutional Court (MK) buildings. Groups from various cities including Jabodetabek, Serang Cilegon, Kendal, Jepara, Surabaya, and Gresik will gather at the Arjuna Wiwaha Horse Statue at 10:30am.

The Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions will submit a formal and material review application to the Job Creation Law to the Constitutional Court. “If the Job Creation Law number does not exist at the time of submission of the application file, then what will be done will only be a consultation with the court,” added Said.

Furthermore, a separate demonstration in front of the French Embassy office in Jalan MH Thamrin, Central Jakarta will also be held today. This is in relation to the statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron, considered as insulting Islam.

To that end, Menteng Police have prepared traffic diversions during the demonstration in front of the French Embassy.

“Roads that are closed during the demonstration include Jalan MH Thamrin, Jalan Sunda, and Jalan Timor,” said Menteng Metro Police Chief, AKBP Guntur M Tariq.

However, the closure of the three roads is situational. Guntur also appealed to the participants in the action to comply with health protocols and express their demands in an orderly manner.

Source: Pikiran Rakyat and Sindo News

Image: Suaraislam.id