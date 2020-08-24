Odd-even Number Policy Questioned

The Department of Transportation in Jakarta has responded to uncertainty about the odd-even number policy in Jakarta.

The response was made by Syafrin Liputo, the Head of the DKI Jakarta Transportation Agency, on Sunday 23rd August.

Syafrin emphasised that the odd-even policy will not yet be implemented for motorbikes and only applies to private, four-wheeled vehicles and 14 other types of vehicles.

“Motorbikes have not been subjected to the odd-even policy,” said Syafrin.

This response came after a number of people raised the issue of uncertain policies in Indonesia and asked for confirmation.

This policy was brought in as part of the implementation of Large-scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) during the transition towards a healthy and safe Jakarta amidst the global pandemic.

Source: Depok