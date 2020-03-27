Nyepi: American Chained by Locals

Local people in Bali chained an American tourist who was spotted jogging on Bali’s day of silence, known as Nyepi, in South Kuta.

The unidentified man allegedly left the Umi Mai Villa in Jimbaran, South Kuta, because he wanted to go for a jog.

Locals explained to him about Nyepi and even asked him to return to his villa but he still insisted on going for a jog. Authorities soon arrived and saw the tourist had been chained up.

It is understood that the American man had never visited Bali before and he was confused by the Nyepi tradition that means everyone must stay indoors. The tourist was eventually unchained by authorities after getting further educated about Nyepi traditions and sent back to his residence.

Nyepi is commemorated every Isakawarsa according to the Balinese calendar where Balinese Hindus practice fasting, silence, and meditation. All citizens on the island are required to stay home as everything is completely on shut down.

Source: The Bali Sun