Not Just Offices, Now There Are Family Clusters

During the plenary cabinet session about health management and economic recovery for strengthening reforms in 2021, Indonesian President Joko Widodo spoke on the emergence of new clusters of coronavirus transmission.

The session was held at the State Palace on Monday 7th September.

“Be careful with the office cluster, and now be careful with the family cluster,” said the president.

In terms of family clusters, he reminded the public to not let down their guard when they arrive home because, according to him, that’s where everyone has to be careful.

Secretary General of the Central Board of the Indonesian Lung Specialist Association, Dr Erlang Samoedro SpP (K), also offered the same advice. According to him, a family cluster is when lots of people in a family become infected. It can be started by anyone in the family who travels or works outside the home.

“This is the result of being outside, doing activities, and not being aware of being infected by the surrounding environment,” he said. Moreover, a family cluster is dangerous because at home there may be vulnerable people such as the elderly or those with pre-existing conditions.

“There are several groups susceptible to infection and mortality is higher. For example, older people who have health concerns such as lung issues, asthma, heart disease, and diabetes, which are very vulnerable,” he added.

The Head of the COVID-19 Task Force Health Management Division, Prof. Dr. Akmal Taher Sp. U (K), responded by saying that elderly people are indeed vulnerable, especially those with comorbidities.

“There are parents who have to look after the family if they are forced to go home. Secondly, it is related to children. Though there is no certainty, children are also contagious, even though they do not seem to be seriously ill,” he concluded.

On the Twitter account @pandemitalks, Firdza Radiany also highlighted this point. He said that there was a significant increase in family clusters. Some of the highest cases were in Bogor; where there have been 48 family clusters infecting a total of 189 people.

“Data from the Bogor Health Office is concerning since 20 percent of the family clusters in Bogor are without symptoms, that is people who feel healthy but carry the virus. In fact, only 14 percent of Bogor residents believe COVID-19 exists,” he said.

Source: CNBC Indonesia