No New Year Celebration, Money Allocated to Floods and COVID-19

Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta Ahmad Riza Patria has confirmed that there will be no festivities for New Year 2021 with large crowds like previous years.

Instead, this year’s budget will be allocated to handling flooding and COVID-19.

“Yes, in essence, we’ll make sure that there are no celebratory activities that gather lots of people like last year – the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t ended. Moreover, there is also no budget,” as quoted by Liputan 6.

However, the DKI Provincial Government will coordinate with all parties, from religious leaders to community leaders, regarding the Christmas and New Year celebrations to avoid crowds in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Christmas is still a long time away, we will first look at the situation and conditions based on facts. All decisions taken cannot be unilateral. There are many factors that must be considered,” he added.