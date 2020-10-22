Nikon Officially Stops Operations in Indonesia

Through its Instagram account, PT Nikon Indonesia has officially announced that it will stop operations in Indonesia effectively from Thursday 22nd October 2020.

“After nearly eight years of Nikon Indonesia’s journey, we inform you that today, 21 st October 2020, is the last day of the Imaging Division of PT. Nikon Indonesia operating in Indonesia” stated the Instagram account @nikonindonesia.

Nikon users in Indonesia will still receive service and support because the company has integrated all sales, marketing, and service activities into PT. Alta Nikindo as Nikon’s official distributor in Indonesia. Nikon also gratefully acknowledges the support and cooperation of all customers.

“What makes Nikon one of the most trusted photography brands in Indonesia. Let’s continue to take pictures and work,” further quoted.

Nikon Indonesia’s farewell post has gone viral. Instagram users questioned Nikon’s closed operations while others commented their sadness through emojis. Until today, Nikon has not officially stated its reason behind this decision.

Source: Tempo