New COVID-19 Limitations in Badung, Bali Announced by Regent

Following the Instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs number 1 of 2021 concerning enforcement of activity limits for controlling the spread of COVID-19, and the circular of the Governor of Bali Number 1 of 2021 concerning the implementation of community activities in a new era of life in Bali Province,

the Regent of Badung has now issued circular number 17 of 2021 concerning enforcement of activity limits for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Badung Regency.

Head of Public Relations of the Regional Secretariat of Badung Regency, Made Suardita, said that the letter has been signed by Regent Giri Prasta, dated 8th January 2021. It is addressed to heads of the regional government, sub-district heads, heads of perumda, village heads, and bandesa adat throughout Badung Regency.

In the letter, Regent Giri Prasta said that there were nine points that needed attention in efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.