MRT Passengers Positive COVID-19, Trains Still Operating

Four passengers who used the MRT at Dukuh Atas station have been confirmed positive for coronavirus.

PT MRT continues to implement coronavirus protocols regarding distancing and disinfecting as part of efforts to the spread of the infection.

“Going forward, measures such as temperature checks, obligatory use of mask, and the implementation of physical distancing, will continue to be emphasised in every part of Jakarta’s MRT infrastructure and facilities,” said Corporate Secretary of PT MRT Jakarta, Muhammad Kamaluddin.

The four MRT passengers underwent rapid testing in Dukuh Atas on Wednesday 6th May. The rapid testing was carried out by the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) and the results showed that all four were reactive for the virus. Further swab tests were then carried out and the results were also positive.

Kamaluddin said that PT MRT immediately carried out a cleaning of the six train lines that were operating through the station. Officers also cleaned the interior and exterior surfaces of the trains.

However, PT MRT has no plans to close down the station, meaning that MRT trains can still stop at Lebak Bulus Grab Station, Fatmawati, Cipete Raya, Blok M BCA, Dukuh Atas BNI, and Bundaran HI. Meanwhile, stations that have been temporarily closed due to the extension of large-scale social restrictions, or PSBB, across DKI include Senayan, Bendungan Hilir, Haji Nawi, Block A, ASEAN, Istora Mandiri, and Setiabudi Astra.

Previously, the Head of the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) Data and Information Centre, Raditya Jati, said that the rapid tests conducted by BIN are part of an effort to detect the initial spread of the coronavirus, therefore, would be carried out twice a week in Jakarta.

“The flow of the mass inspection process is done by registering with a card and then a rapid test is carried out. If it is positive, the residents will immediately be tested using the swab test approach, the results of which can be known within the next five hours,” Jati said.

Source: Detik