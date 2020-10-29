Mount Sinabung Emits Ash Clouds

Mount Sinabung in Karo Regency, North Sumatra has emitted hot ash clouds during an avalanche.

“It was not an eruption; it was an avalanche of ash and debris. Because now the formation of the Sinabung dome is still ongoing, when there’s a shake the dome will release landslides,” said Acting Head of the Karo Regional Disaster Management Agency, Natanail Perangin Angin.

Natanail said that the incident occurred at 7:52am Western Indonesia Time (WIB) at a distance of 2,000 metres to the east and southeast at a height of 1,500 metres. The impact of the hot avalanche clouds is similar to an eruption.

With the wind direction heading east to southeast, there’ll be at least four sub-districts impacted by dust. “These four sub-districts are Berastagi, Dolatrakyat, Naman Teran, and Merdeka Districts,” said Natanail.

Previously, Mount Sinabung in Karo, North Sumatra erupted at the end of August 2020. The ash column reached 1,000 metres high.

Also Read Mount Sinabung Erupts Three Times

“There was an eruption of Mount Sinabung on Monday, 31st August 2020, at 9:28am Western Indonesia Time (WIB) with a high ash column observed approximately 1,000 metres above the peak,” said the report from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources website.

Source: Detik