Mount Semeru on High Alert with Volcanic Activity

Mount Semeru, the highest mountain on the island of Java, is on level 2 alert because it has continued to show increasing volcanic activity. The volcano has been releasing hot clouds and volcanic ash, with residents anticipate its full eruption.

People around the mountain have been asked to be careful, and the BPBD has closed the climbing route.

According to Idn Times a number of residents of Lumajang Regency panicked after seeing small chunks of hot lava from the top of Mount Semeru descend into the river. Some residents have fled to Mount Sawur temporarily to seek safety as well.

“Volcanic activity is visible, but the village is safe,” said Mujianto, the Head of Ngadas Village.

Recently, Mount Merapi in Central Java and Mount Lewotolok in East Nusa Tenggara have also erupted. According to the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation, there is no correlation between the eruptions of the three mountains.

“Each mountain has its own system, they are not related to one another,” said Nia Haerani, a representative.