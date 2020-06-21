Mount Merapi erupted two times on Sunday morning, 21st June at 9:13am and 09:27am western Indonesia time. The ash column reached 6,000 metres.

“The ash column was observed to be gray with a thick intensity leaning towards the west. This eruption was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 75 mm and a duration of ± 5 minutes 28 seconds,” said Head of the Yogyakarta Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Center (BPPTKG), Hanik Humaida.

Despite the eruption, the status of the volcano in three districts and two provinces is still at level II. This status has remained unchanged since 21st May 2018.

According to BPPTKG, the potential threat derives from the potential for hot clouds to drift from the collapse of the lava dome and the possible fall of volcanic material from an explosive eruption. Areas within a radius of 3 kilometres from the peak of Merapi are closed for all access.

“The public should anticipate the danger of the volcanic ash from hot clouds and explosive eruptions as well as the danger from lava, especially when there is rain around the peak of Merapi,” Hanik said.

Heri Suprapto, community leader and former village head of Melihat no Cangkringan in Sleman stated that residents on the slopes of Merapi heard a roar during the eruption. However, people did not panic as people on the slopes of Merapi are always on standby if they have to evacuate.

Heri added that after the eruption, the community continued their activities as usual. Even so, Heri still appealed to remain a safe distance away, which is 3 kilometres from the peak of Merapi.

Source: Tempo

Image: Tirto