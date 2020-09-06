MotoGP Indonesia Officially Enters Next Season’s Race Calendar

The Mandalika Circuit in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, has been confirmed to host one of the MotoGP races next season.

This assurance was obtained after the Indonesian MotoGP race series officially entered the MotoGP 2021 calendar.

Based on the calendar released on the official MotoGP page, the racing series in Indonesia is placed in 15th place, after the Thailand MotoGP and before the Argentinian MotoGP.

However, it is not certain whether the composition on the official MotoGP page is a reference for the MotoGP 2021 schedule sequence.

Based on news circulating, the 2021 Indonesian MotoGP at the Mandalika Circuit will be held in October next year. The construction of the Mandalika Circuit is still ongoing and is entering the paving stage, testing the sub-grade layer, or the grained pavement layer.

The construction of the Mandalika Circuit, which has a length of 4.31 kilometres and 17 corners, is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

Dorna Sports as the promoter of the MotoGP racing event has signed an agreement with the Mandalika Circuit to hold races there for the next five years. Therefore, the Indonesian MotoGP racing series will be held at the Mandalika Circuit until 2026.

Source: Kompas