Monas Closed Amidst Omnibus Law Demonstrations

The waves of rejection over the Job Creation or Omnibus Law didn’t stop on Thursday 8th October.

The mass demonstrations once again started on Monday 12th October and are planned to last until Sunday 16th October.

Those who will take to the streets to protest against the Job Creation Bill today are the Alumni Brotherhood, or PA 212, together with the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), and the Ulema Fatwa Guard National Movement (GNPF).

In order to anticipate the potential for rioting by the demonstrators, thousands of police personnel are being deployed. Head of Public Relations of Polda Metro Jaya, Kombes Yusri Yunus also revealed that his team will continue to monitor the coordinators of the demonstrations.

“We urge friends not to be ridden on this demonstration. Please protect your own group so that no intruders will enter who will cause a fuss,” he explained.

The following are a series of efforts by the authorities to anticipate the mass action that will again demonstrate against the Job Creation Bill today:

Raids at Stations and Terminals

The police have prepared raids at stations and terminals which have become one of the access points for groups that are suspected of leaving the main protest to riot against the Omnibus Law Job Creation.

Head of Public Relations of Polda Metro Jaya, Senior Commissioner Yusri Yunus, explained that the raid this time was aimed at preventing riots in at the Merdeka Palace area which is suspected to be carried out by extreme elements within three groups of protestors.

“These raids that we’ve experienced from yesterday are carried out on people who’s intentions are not demonstrations, but to carry out rioting,” he added.

In addition, Yusri explained that his party is also conducting cyber patrols to monitor the flow of information dissemination looking for provocateurs online.

Jalan Patung Kuda Towards Merdeka Palace Closed

As of Monday night, officers of the Traffic Directorate of Polda Metro Jaya closed Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat, or the Horse Statue, towards Merdeka Palace. In addition, police officers have also closed the access road from Harmoni to the Merdeka Palace since Monday night.

Directorate of Traffic officers from the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional also prepared a situational diversion of traffic around the Central Jakarta National Monument (Monas) when a mass of protesters pack the area.

There are also current diversion schemes that include:

Jalan Veteran Raya towards Jalan Veteran III is directed straight to the Harmoni traffic lights.

Jalan Merdeka Timur going to Jalan Medan Merdeka Utara is diverted to the right onto Jalan Perwira.

Jalan Ridwan Rais towards Jalan Medan Merdeka Selatan Jalan Medan Merdeka Timur.

Jalan MH Thamrin towards the Horse Statue roundabout is diverted to left, or the right side of Jalan Kebon Sirih.

Jalan Abdul Muis towards the left to Jalan Budi Kemulia is directed straight to Jalan Fachrudin and the traffic flow from Jalan Fachrudin which will turn right to Jalan Budi Kemulia is directed straight to Jalan Adul Muis.

Jalan Tanah Abang II will go straight to Jalan Museum will be turned left and/or right. From Jalan Majapahit, turn left to Jalan Museum which is directed straight to Jalan Abdul Muis and from Jalan Abdul Muis, those who will turn right onto Jalan Museum are aligned to Jalan Majapahit.

Jalan Hayam Wuruk straight towards Jalan Majapahit will turn left to Jalan Juanda. From Jalan Veteran Raya, l turn left to Jalan Majapahit, directed straight to Jalan Suryo Pranoto or turn right on Jalan Gajah Mada.

Roads in the Monas Area Closed From Monday Night

Head of the DKI Jakarta Transportation Agency, Syafrin Liputo, has said that his team had carried out a number of traffic engineering works and road closures around Monas, Central Jakarta, since Monday at 10pm.

“Since last night, we have closed a number of roads, namely Jalan Museum, Jalan Medan Merdeka Utara, Jalan Majapahit, Jalan Veteran, and there will be a situational closure on Jalan Medan Merdeka Selatan and Jalan Budi Kemerdekaan,” said Syafrin.

In addition, he stated that the IRTI Monas parking lot has also been closed to the public from 12th October 2020 at 10pm to 14th October 2020 at 1am.

Source: Liputan 6

Image: Money Kompas