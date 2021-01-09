Sunday, 10 January 2021

Ministry of Transportation: Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 Aircraft Lost Contact

The Ministry of Transportation has confirmed that there has been a loss of contact with a Sriwijaya Air Plane.

The plane that lost contact was with flight number SJY-182 heading from Jakarta to Pontianak.

“There has been lost contact with the Sriwijaya aircraft on the Jakarta – Pontianak route with a call sign SJ-182. The last contact was made at 14:40 WIB.

It is currently under investigation and is being coordinated with National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) and NTSC. We will deliver further information if there are developments,” said spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation, Adita Irawati, to CNBC Indonesia.

“I’m on the way to Soetta (Soekarno-Hatta Airport), checking data there as well. I’ll update it later,” said Airnav Indonesia Public Relations Manager Yohanes Sirait.

