Ministry of Transportation: New Passenger Requirements to Bali and Other Areas

The Ministry of Transportation has released the latest circular letter for all modes of transportation following the issuance of the COVID-19 Handling circular number 1 of 2021, regarding the travel provisions for domestic travel during the COVID -19 pandemic, beginning on 9th January 2021.

The regulation is valid for the next 14 days, until 25th January 2021.

“The implementation of this circular letter can be evaluated at any time, adjusting to the conditions and dynamics that occur in the field,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation, Adita Irawati.

The ministry has handed down regulations covering a number of trips on domestic routes. The government specifies several regulations, with different rules for Bali and the rest of Indonesia.

The policy is contained in circular letter 1 of 2021 for land transportation, circular letter 2 of 2021 covering sea transportation, and circular letter 3 of 2021 lays out rules for air transportation.

The following are the rules for passengers to the Island of the Gods:

Passengers travelling by air to Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport are required to show a negative RT-PCR test with the samples taken within a maximum period of 48 hours before travel, or an antigen rapid test taken within a maximum period of 24 hours before departure.

Provisions regarding the maximum passenger capacity of 70 percent of the aircraft will not be enforced on 9-25 th January 2021. However, three rows of seats must still be available and designated as quarantine areas for passengers who indicate symptoms of COVID-19 during the flight.

For trips to Bali via land and sea transportation, e.g. by ferry, both private and public passengers are required to show a negative RT-PCR test or non-reactive antigen rapid test, the samples taken within a maximum period of 72 hours before departure.

Passengers are required to fill out the eHAC Indonesia form for all public and private transportation, which can be downloaded from Play Store or App Store.

Children under 12 years of age are not required to take the RT-PCR test or the rapid antigen test.

If the RT-PCR or rapid antigen test result is negative or non-reactive, but the traveller shows symptoms, they may not continue their journey and must carry out an RT-PCR diagnostic test and independent isolation during the waiting time for the examination results.

Meanwhile, air travel to and from areas other than Bali require passengers to show a negative RT-PCR test or non-reactive antigen rapid test with a longer expiration period.

For PCR test results, the sample must be taken within a maximum period of 72 hours before travel. As for the antigen test, the sample must be taken within a maximum period of 48 hours before departure.

If the RT-PCR rapid antigen test result is negative or non-reactive, but the traveller still shows symptoms, they will be allowed to continue their journey and will be required to carry out RT-PCR diagnostic tests and independent isolation during the waiting time for the examination results. Furthermore, passengers are required to fill out the e-HAC Indonesia form.

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash