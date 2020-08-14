Ministry of Home Affairs Collaborates with Youtuber to Promote Bali Tourism

The Ministry of Home Affairs is partnering with YouTuber Tina Bule through a video that will be uploaded on her channel, with 260,000 subscribers, to promote Bali tourism.

Agus Fatoni, the Head of BPP of the Ministry of Home Affairs, stated that his visit with Tina Bule to Bali was under direct instruction from Tito Karnavian, the Minister of Home Affairs. Bali was chosen to be promoted due to its efforts to revive the tourism sector safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now, in the digital era, millennial methods will be more effective in promotions. As she is a foreigner, we hope her message will be spread globally,” said Agus on Thursday 13th August.

He hopes the Bali Provincial Government will provide recommendations of places that need to be advertised and take this opportunity to promote the culture, nature, and uniqueness of Bali.

In response, Tina Bule, who was accompanied by her husband, Bayu Hadi Surya, stated that she hopes to help restore the tourism sector in Bali which has slumped amid the pandemic. She noted that she will try to create interesting content about Bali that will be coordinated effectively with related parties.

Source: Bali Bisnis