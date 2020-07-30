Ministers Support Surf Competition in Banyuwangi

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Wishnutama Kusubandio has announced that he will take various steps to support the development of Banyuwangi’s tourism.

One of the steps, said Wishnu, is welcoming the World Surf League (WSL) which will be held on Tabuhan Island in 2021, depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic develops. The most prestigious surfing event in the world will be attended by hundreds of the best surfers from various countries.

“We will support WSL in Banyuwangi, along with all infrastructure needs. This is a great opportunity for Indonesia’s and Banyuwangi’s tourism,” he said.

The meeting was chaired by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and was followed by the Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Secretary of the BUMN Minister Susyanto. Also present was a number of CEOs and Directors of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) and private companies, ranging from Garuda Indonesia, Perhutani, Traveloka, and others.

Bahlil Lahadalia promised to oversee the cable car licensing process at Ijen Crater Nature Tourism Park. The cable car is aimed at drawing domestic and foreign tourists to visit Ijen Crater, which is known for its blue fire phenomenon. The Coordinating Minister, Luhut, added that currently the cable car licensing process for Ijen Crater is already underway, under the charge of the Minister of Environment and Forestry.

Secretary of the BUMN Minister Susyanto also said he would accelerate the development of the Pulau Merah Beach area in Banyuwangi through BUMN Perhutani. “Right now the follow up is hampered, but we will start again,” he said.

Perhutani will build facilities on Pulau Merah Beach, including small and medium enterprises for local residents, beach walks, jogging tracks, and children’s playgrounds. The design for the area on the beautiful, white sand beach was completed by the famous architect Yori Antar.

Banyuwangi Regent Abdullah Azwar Anas expressed his gratitude for the support of various parties from the central government for Banyuwangi. “Since the arrival of President Jokowi and East Java Governor Khofifah to Banyuwangi at the end of June, Alhamdulillah the economy has continued to flourish amid the pandemic,” he said.

With the support of all parties, he said, economic recovery in the regency could quickly boost employment. “Today’s support of the Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment, who chaired a meeting in Banyuwangi with Minister Wishnutama, Head of BKPM Bahlil, Secretary of the Minister for BUMN, Traveloka, Funds, and so on ensures that Banyuwangi’s economic recovery can be quick to immediately re-open many jobs for residents,” Anas said.

Source: Tempo