Memorable Valentine’s Day Escape with Grand Hyatt Jakarta

Grand Hyatt Jakarta welcomes couples for a timeless moment on this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

Whether it is for a romantic dinner or an opulent hotel stay, we offer you options to celebrate this special day. Why not swap flowers and chocolates for a memorable escape with us?

Poolside Romantic Dinner at Seafood Terrace

Express your feelings on this romantic occasion by impressing your significant other with a candlelit dinner experience, ser against a backdrop of a tropical Balinese garden. The poo-side dinner will delight you both with a four-course set menu at Rp2.5million++ per couple, including one glass of rosé champagne per person.

Romantic Dinner at C’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant

There is nothing more romantic than a dinner for two. Enjoy a specially crafted, four-course menu for Rp2.2million++ per couple, including one glass of rosé champagne per person.

Red Afternoon at Fountain Lounge

Indulge yourself before dusk with our afternoon tea. Treat your loved one to a beautiful red-themed afternoon tea this February for Rp280,000++ per set for two people. Enjoy the three-tiered afternoon tea with a selection of tasty savouries and sweet treats.

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact +62 815 913 1234 for WhatsApp or by phone, 021 2992 1247 for the Seafood Terrace, 021 2992 1383 for C’s Steak and Seafood, and 021 2992 1428 for Fountain Lounge.

Romantic Weekend Getaway in the City

It is never too late to plan a romantic getaway with your better half on Valentine’s Day. Take advantage our Valentine’s Day staycation at Rp2.2million net per room per night in a Grand Room including breakfast at Grand Café.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call + 6221 2992 1234 Ext. 4443 or email jakgh.reservations@hyatt.com.