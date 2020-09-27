McDonalds Kuta Beach Permanently Closing

A signboard placed on the glass walls of McDonald’s in Kuta Beach, Bali states that as of 29th September 2020, the fast-food joint will permanently close at 9pm Central Indonesian Time (WITA).

“Thank you for all the good memories you shared for the past 20 years,” is the message written on the sign.

It also stated that the nearest McDonald’s is at McDonald’s Kuta Square and Sunset Star. No further explanation from the company has been published at the moment.

The restaurant was one of seven McDonald’s on the island of Gods and a beloved spot for the people of Kuta. This one is located on the boulevard of Kuta and features a McCafé as well.

On 10th May, McDonald’s Sarinah in Central Jakarta permanently closed. This became an emotional moment for some people because of heightened emotions in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarinah is currently carrying out the Sarinah Transformation program in an effort to rejuvenate the concept and business model of Sarinah. One of the aims is to renovate the Sarinah Thamrin Building which is one of the icons for the people of Jakarta in particular, as well as for the Indonesian people.