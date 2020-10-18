Malaysia Finds Mutations of Corona D614G, Allegedly from Indonesia and the Philippines

Malaysia is again reporting cases of the Corona D614G mutation. Corona D614G mutations were detected among COVID-19 cases in Lahad Datu, Sabah, in an outbreak that is said to have triggered the third wave in Malaysia.

Quoted from the New Straits Times, it is claimed that the mutation in Malaysia may have come from Indonesia and the Philippines. The Malaysian Ministry of Health is conducting tests on 20 COVID-19 samples to learn more.

According to Malaysian Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah, the Corona D614G mutation detected in Lahad Datu is different from the Corona D614G mutation in Sivagangga, Tawar, which previously appeared in Kedah.

“The virus (Corona D614G mutation) is different in terms of characteristics. We found that it is possible that the Corona D614G mutation found in Sabah may have originated from the Philippines or Indonesia,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

To date, there are 23 new COVID-19 clusters in Malaysia. As many as 604 of them tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Sabah.

“It is possible that they may be carriers of the D614G type mutation,” he explained.

The Corona D614G mutation, which is 10 times more contagious, is still a matter of debate. Experts believe there is no further evidence related to studies that state that the Corona D614G mutation is in fact more contagious.

“Allegedly, the change or mutation from (D) aspartic acid to (G) glycine in number 614 can accelerate transmission, but there is no evidence yet, meaning how to accelerate it,” said Prof. Chairul A Nidom, Professor of Airlangga University (UNAIR) in Surabaya.

Source: Detik

Image: Freepik.com