Luhut Requests Governments to Tighten WFH and Entertainment Hubs

Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Handling COVID-19 and National Economic Recovery (KPC PEN) Luhut Binsar Panjaitan has asked the DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan to tighten the application of the work from home system (WFH) to 75 percent of staff away from the office.

He’s further requested to limit the operating hours of shopping centres to 7pm from 18th December 2020 to 8th January 2021.

“I also asked the Governor to continue the policy of limiting the number of people gathering at dining establishments, malls, and entertainment venues,” he added.

Luhut’s statement was delivered to the virtual COVID-19 Handling Coordination Meeting among provinces DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, and Bali on Monday 14th December.

The tightening of work from home, said Luhut, is to anticipate or suppress the spike in COVID-19 cases after the Christmas and New Year 2021 holidays in order to avoid similar increasing number of COVID-19 cases from previous long holidays.

“The number of positive numbers and mortality rates have continued to increase after the holidays in DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, South Sulawesi, North Sumatra, Bali, and South Kalimantan, although it was previously seen to be decreasing,” he said.

However, he continued, so that the tightening of working from home would not burden the tenants of the business premises at the mall, Luhut also asked Anies to provide relief from rental fees and service charges to tenants.

“Rental and service charge relief schemes (service fees) should be mutually agreed between shopping centres and tenants. Examples include prorate, profit sharing, or other schemes,” he said.

Apart from DKI Jakarta, Luhut also asked the West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo to strengthen justice operations to ensure the implementation of centralised isolation and to continue washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining distance.

“I ask local governments to also tighten social restrictions based on urban and suburban or rural contexts,” he said.

In the urban context, he continued, local governments are asked to tighten the implementation of WFH and limit the operating hours of dining, entertainment, and malls until 8 pm. Meanwhile, in rural areas, local governments are asked to strengthen the implementation of social restrictions at the micro and community scale.

Image credits JPNN.com