Long Passenger Queue in Soekarno Hatta Airport

Soekarno Hatta Airport has resumed operations, with lots of people seen in the terminal building struggling to maintain social distancing today.

The government has given exceptions to certain people to be able to travel during to homecoming ban that’s been put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photos have emerged of terminal two of Soekarno Hatta Airport on Thursday 14th May, showing a queue of passengers waiting to enter and check-in to flights. According to one of the passengers who was departing to Semarang, the queue to get to the departure lounge was taking about 55 minutes.

There is also no evidence that physical distancing was being enforced during the queues.

“The queue starts all the way from gate four to five until you can’t see how long this queue actually is,” said another passenger.

It’s also reported that there is no airconditioning running in the area where people are queuing. According to the same passenger, it took them two hours and 33 minutes from arriving at the airport to getting their boarding pass.

The departure lounges and gate areas are also full of passengers who are boarding Batik Air flights that are heading towards Surabaya, Malang, Medan, Padang, and Semarang, along with passengers waiting for Citilink flights.

Soekarno Hatta Airport says they are implementing strict procedures for each passenger. There are at least three documents that need to be completed for passengers to be allowed to fly.

All people intending to fly require their departure ticket, a letter outlining their reason for travel for a civil servant with the correct authority signing the letter, whilst private workers require a statement from their village head. Finally, passengers must prepare a health certificate stating that they are free from COVID-19.

These requirements have been outlined by the Ministry of Transportation through the regulations (Permenhub) number 25 and circular letter 32 year 2020 of the Director-General of Air Transportation.

