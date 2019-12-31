Li Feng’s New Executive Chinese Chef at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

Tan Kwang Aik has been appointed as the new Chinese Executive Chef of the award-winning restaurant Li Feng. He is also set to lead the catering for Chinese banquets.

Chef Tan has over 14 years of culinary experience with a focus on modern Cantonese cuisine, dim sum, and high-quality Chinese banquet catering. Previously, Chef Tan had worked in the famous Lai Po Heen restaurant at the Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur between 2014 and 2016 and was based at the Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru as their Chinese Chef managing the culinary leadership of the Far and East as well as Copitas outlets.

From Malaysia, he has set out a philosophy to develop and refine traditional Cantonese recipes with a modern interpretation reflecting the vision of Chef Fei, the two Michelin starred chef that oversees the culinary offerings in Li Feng. As an award winner for excellence by The Telegraph Food Guide and a Gold Medal recipient from Food and Hotel, Malaysia FHM, Chef Tan is passionate about ensuring Li Feng continues to be recognised as the best Chinese restaurant in Jakarta.

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta offers exemplary personalised service located in the heart of the city. The hotel is an oasis of 21st century luxury with 272 spacious guestrooms and suites, and a variety of award-winning restaurants and bar concepts. The exquisite meeting and banqueting facilities at the hotel provide the best venues for both business and social events. For more information and reservations, visit www.mandarinoriental.com/jakarta.