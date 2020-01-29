Letters to Juliet, Valentine’s Day Celebration at Mandarin Oriental, Jakart

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta celebrates this Valentine’s Day, 14 February

2020 with a series of wonderfully dining experiences as romantic as the theme, Letters to Juliet.

The award-winning restaurants invite guests to indulge into heart lifting tastes and colours or to simply express your love with delectable sweet delights from The Mandarin Cake Shop.

White Valentine Dining Experience at Lyon

Jakarta’s most renowned French restaurant, Lyon, will offer a beautifully-designed Valentine’s Day six-course dinner specially crafted by the restaurant’s talented culinary team. The exceptional set menu comprises of Valentine specials including 63 Degree Farm Egg, Wagyu Rib-Eye MB5, and adding a chocolate bar as an inclusion. Welcome drinks will be served with passion at MO Bar prior to dinner where couples will walk through a path of rustic garden in white decorations leading to Lyon. Guests will be welcomed to capture this special moment with the specially prepared photobooth section with polaroid films and words-worth properties to make this Valentine’s day celebration even more memorable.

Delivering the very best of French cuisine in a sophisticated environment, Lyon’s main dining hall is complemented by the rustic garden decorations combined with contemporary artworks. Afterwards, guests are welcomed to spend the night away with live entertainment by Joanna, Tanayu and L.Y.O.N at MO Bar. The ‘White Valentine’ dinner at Lyon is available on 14 February 2020, priced at IDR 2,988,000++ per couple and Early bird available on 1 – 7 February 2020 priced at IDR 2,988,000nett.

One Night Only Room Package

For couples seeking something even more romantic, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta provides the

exclusive Valentine’s Day package which includes one-night stay with breakfast for two persons,

romantic dinner at Lyon or Azure for 2 persons, 60 minutes massage treatment for couple, and 1

bottle of Chandon Brut. The package is available at IDR 6,188,000 nett.

Cinnamon Valentine’s Day Buffet Dinner

Cinnamon will also celebrate the most romantic day of the year with the special all-you-can-eat dining experience. With an inviting space for romantic dining, Cinnamon will present a range of delectable menu, including the newly concept of Open-air BBQ at Deck and a rare Arabica whole cake. The Valentine buffet at Cinnamon is available at IDR 988,000 ++ per couple including two glass of sparkling wine.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 (21) 2993 8823 or email to mojkt-

cinnamon@mohg.com.

‘Heart to Heart’ Cake at The Mandarin Cake Shop

Express affection to loved ones with the special Valentine edition cake from The Mandarin Cake

Shop, available from 1 to 14 February 2020. Exquisitely decorated with purple rose, this heart-shaped light-pink cake is a delightful blend of white opalys mousse and cherry apple compote with light cherry cream and white chocolate cake.

For more information or to place orders, please contact +62 (21) 2993 8820 or email to mojkt-

cakeshop@mohg.com.

