Large-Scale Social Restrictions in Jakarta Re-extends until 4 June 2020

The governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan has decided to re-extend the large-scale social restriction (PSBB) for another 14 days until 4 June 2020.

“DKI Jakarta’s Provincial Government and Task Force convey to the whole community that Jakarta will implement PSBB for 14 more days, from 22 May to 4 June,” said Anies.

Anies added that implementing PSBB for the next two weeks became a decisive period to control the spread of COVID-19 in Jakarta therefore, the public should still adhere to the PSBB provisions.

Previously, the ongoing implementation of PSBB in Jakarta was set to be over on 22 May 2020.

Per Tuesday (19 May), COVID-19 positive patients in Jakarta reached 6,053 people. Of the total positive COVID-19 patients, as many as 1,417 people were declared to have recovered, while 487 patients died.

Source: kompas.com