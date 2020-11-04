Kemayoran Athlete Emergency Hospital Occupancy Continues to Decrease

Coordinator of the COVID-19 Kemayoran Athlete Emergency Hospital (Wisma Atlet) Major General TNI, Tugas Ratmono, revealed that the occupancy rate of the hospital he manages has shown a decline.

This data includes treatment towers four and five which serve independent isolation and towers six and seven which care for mild to moderate patients.

“There are several factors, such as having fewer incoming patients compared to discharged patients and increased percentage of recovery rates,” said Tugas.

The level of availability for towers four and five is now above 80 percent with the current occupancy rate of 23.4 percent. The two towers house more than 2,000 units.

Meanwhile, in towers six and seven, the availability of treatment beds haw reached more than 1,000 units. Tugas said that the existing capacity is still sufficient because it is only 36.3 percent filled.

With this figure, the public wouldn’t have to worry about the news of treatment rooms shortages. According to him, the anticipation of an increasing trend in the addition of COVID-19 patients after a long holiday on 28th October to 1st November 2020 can be accommodated with this facility.

“Of course, we hope there is no need for a trend of additional patients,” he explained.

He emphasised that health protocols must be carried out to suppress the transmission of COVID-19. Health protocols include #ingatpesanibu (#remembermothersmessage) of #pakaimasker (#wearamask), #cucitangan (#washyourhands) using soap, and #jagajarak (#keepsafedistance).

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Indonesian Private Hospital Association (ARSSI) said that the capacity of private referral hospitals is also sufficient to accommodate additional patients.

The availability of health personnel, medication, and medical equipment are still sufficient. “If this figure is maintained, medical personnel can rest first because they have been working hard so far,” Tugas concluded.

Source: CNN Indonesia

Image: investor.id