Karang Memadu: Exile for Villagers Practicing Polygamy

Penglipuran tourism village in Bali has a customary law relating to polygamy that’s still maintained to this day.

Anyone practising polygamy cannot stay in or become a resident of Penglipuran Village because residents aren’t allowed to practice polygamy and are required to live a monogamous life.

When a villager in Penglipuran committed polygamy, they are subject to customary law, namely the Karang Memadu system. This means punishment or sanction will be imposed by the village on polygamous residents.

To the south of Penglipuran Village, the place Karang Memadu is specifically intended to isolate those who violate polygamy regulations. Violaters of this customary law are also not allowed to join in any traditional ceremonies, are prohibited from entering any temple, and are prohibited from crossing village intersections in the north.

Karang Memadu’s location is quite difficult to reach. The roads are narrow and can only be accessed by foot. At a height of ??about 921 metres, this place is considered by the Penglipuran community as dirty land therefore, taking crops such as bananas and flowers that grow in this area for worship is prohibited.

Ngemaduang, or polygamous, marriages aren’t legalised by the village. The wedding ceremony is not completed by Jero Kubayan, the highest leader for the implementation of traditional and religious ceremonies. As a result, the offender is prohibited from praying in the traditional village temple.

With such harsh sanctions, it seems that no man in Penglipuran would dare to engage in polygamy. According to village law, every man who is polygamous has to move to Karang Memadu and abide with three states of sanctions.

First, the offender is called upon to listen to the presentation of a number of customary officers. If the person concerned persists in his stance on polygamy, the customary village management, or adat prajuru, will proceed to the second stage.

The second stage is the construction of a hut to place the polygamous family. If the hut has been completed, it will proceed to the third stage, namely the placement of polygamous families in the newly built hut.

Source: Tribun News Bali