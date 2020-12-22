Jokowi to Inaugurate Six New Ministerial Appointments

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has announced six new ministers along with Vice President Ma’ruf Amin at the Jakarta Presidential Palace Complex.

“The inauguration will be held tomorrow morning. That’s what I can say, thank you,” said Jokowi after announcing the new ministers.

The six new ministers appointed by Jokowi are the Mayor of Surabaya City, Tri Rismaharini as the Minister of Social Affairs replacing Juliari P Batubara. Juliari is currently under investigation in a corruption case over the handline of social assistance during the pandemic.

Next is the former Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta, Sandiaga Uno, who has been appointed to the position of the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy. This role was previously held by Wishnutama.

The third appointment is Budi Gunadi Sadikin, who previously served as Deputy Minister of State-Owned Enterprise. He will be the new Minister of Health, replacing Terawan Agus Putranto.

Furthermore, the Chairman of Ansor Youth Movement, Anshor Yaqut Kholil Kaumas, is appointed as the Minister of Religion to replace Fachrul Razi.

Fifth, Deputy Minister of Defence Sakti Wahyu Trenggono is appointed as the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries. This position has been vacant for about one month after Edhy Prabowo was involved in corruption involving the importation of lobster seeds.

Finally, the Indonesian Ambassador to America, Muhammad Luthfi, is appointed as the Minister of Trade, replacing Agus Suparmanto.