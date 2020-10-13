Jokowi Stimulates Vaccine Distribution in Bali and Bandung

Bali has been confirmed as a priority area for COVID-19 vaccines after Jokowi announced that he is to visit the island to carry out an education campaign.

“The president is planned to go to Bali for the campaign,” said Ketut Suarjaya, the Head of the Bali Provincial Health Office, on Monday 12th October.

According to Suarjaya, President Jokowi has prioritised two regions to encourage the vaccine: Bogor and Bali.

Suarjaya explained that in the COVID-19 vaccine campaign, targets would be determined by age. The campaign is determined starting from registration, physical examination, requirements, and location.

The central government is planning to start distributing vaccines in December 2020. The central government is still preparing a vaccine. Whilst waiting, the team is preparing a procedure for administering the vaccine.

Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, and the Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir are currently in England to carry out the final negotiations with AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca is a British company that is in collaboration with the Indonesian government. They have committed to selling 100 million COVID-19 vaccines to the Indonesian government.

As well as this, the Indonesian government is awaiting vaccines from other firms and research facilities. Among them are Sinovac Biotech, Sinopharm, and Cansino. Vaccines from the three companies are to be provided after the completion of phase three clinical trials.

The Indonesian government’s focus for the next three months includes increasing public awareness of COVID-19 health protocols, procuring vaccines, and encouraging national economic recovery.

Source: Tribun Bali

Also read Indonesia to Begin Vaccine Programme in November 2020