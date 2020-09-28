Jokowi: Locking Down All Regions of Indonesia Will Hurt Many

According to President Joko Widodo, repeated mini lockdowns or limited quarantine areas will be more effective than ordering a lockdown of all regions in Indonesia.

“Repeated mini lockdowns will be more effective. We shouldn’t generalise one city, one district, let alone a province. This will hurt many people,” Jokowi said on Monday 28th September.

Jokowi asked that members of the Committee for the COVID-19 Handling Task Force and National Economic Recovery implement these local interventions.

“Local-based interventions should be implemented for provinces, districts, cities, and villages. Community-scale social restrictions are more effective than the application of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB),” Jokowi added.

Jokowi’s reasoning is that not all areas are red zones, and thus are at low risk of COVID-19 transmission. Strict PSBB is still implemented in DKI Jakarta and has been extended to 10th October.

Source: CNN Indonesia

