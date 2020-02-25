Jakarta’s Homes and Infrastructure Flooded, PLN Switches Power Off

Heavy rainfall that has been pouring since 1 am on Tuesday 25 February 2020 has resulted in the capital being deluged once more. Sarinah, Jalan M.H. Thamrin, Central Jakarta, and Jalan Medan Merdeka Timur on East Monas are experiencing flooding with waters as high as 20-30cm. Meanwhile, in front of Gambir, Central Jakarta towards the U.S. Embassy the flood level is about 15-20cm.

The floodwaters in Jalan Industri, Central Jakarta are already as high as 40-60cm, whilst Jalan Pegangsaan Barat, Menteng cannot be crossed by any motor vehicles due to the floodwaters reaching 30-60cm high.

Not only are the major roads in the capital blocked by flood; a number of toll roads in the Jabodetabek (Jakarta Bogor Depok Tangerang Bekasi) area are washed out too.

Based on the information provided by PT Jasa Marga (Persero) TBK, this is a list of the affected toll roads:

Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road (Japek)

Cikampek Direction

Km 19 is still safe to use by road users, with waters up to 10-15cm.

Rest Area Km 19A is closed due to waters up to 10-15cm.

Jakarta Direction

Km 34 is still safe to travel by road users: waters are reaching up to 10 cm tall.

Km 19 has a high-water level of 25-30cm, therefore road users from the direction of Cikampek to Jakarta are encouraged to take alternative routes.

Access to Jatibening Toll Gate (Km 8) is still safe to use by road users.

At Km 8, the shoulder of the road and two of its lanes are currently affected by 20-25cm of water, therefore road users from the direction of Cikunir/Bekasi are encouraged to take alternative routes such as the JORR toll road.

Jakarta-Tangerang Toll Road

Tangerang direction, from Km 14 to Km 15 has waters up to 5-10cm.

Jagorawi Toll Road

Bogor direction shows Km 3 + 600 with 5-10cm in the leftmost lane.

Outer Ring Road (JORR) Toll Road

The Rorotan direction on Km 44 + 700 is still safe to drive on by road users, with water up to 15-20cm, whereas the exit to Rorotan has been closed due to the national road bonded Zone of Nusantara (KBN) reaching water levels of 45-50cm.

As a result, PT PLN has shut off the electricity flow to a total of 326 electric booths for the safety of civilians.

“PLN officers started securing the electricity flow so as not to be streamed to locations that are flooded,” said General Manager of PLN UID of Jakarta, Ikhsan Asaad.

He urged communities affected by the floods to turn off the power at their Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB) and unplug all electrical appliances that are still connected to power outlets. Then, he advised people should raise their electronic appliances to a safer place and call the PLN Contact Centre 123 or the nearest PLN office to extinguish affected areas.

These areas affected are as follows:

Pondok Kopi

Complex of Bintara Jaya II, Bintara Jaya housing estate, Tol Bintara Sector 8 junction, Jalan Bintara 8 JLTP 14 Bekasi, and Pondok Cipta housing estate.

Cempaka Putih

Jalan Cempaka Putih Barat, Cempaka Putih Indah housing estate, Cempaka Putih Barat XXI, Jalan Cempaka Putih Tengah, Jalan L. Pulo Ayang, Jalan Pulo Ayang III, Jalan Rawa Wells, Yakes Telkom Area Jakarta, PT Telkom MSC Area II Jakarta, Jalan Mulia Raya, Jalan Sumur Batu Raya, STMI, Jalan Letjend. Suprapto, Jalan Sudiro, Gg. 4, Grand Cempaka Hotel, and Jalan Rawa Gelam.

Pondok Gede

Jalan Anugrah Raya Jatiwaringin, Jalan Pelita Lubang Buaya, Perum Artha Kencana, Jalan Anugrah raya dsk, Perum Pesona Jati Bening, Rest Area Toll Jati Bening, Jalan Pangrango Jati Bening, Perum Antilope Jatiwaringin, Jati Waringin Permai, JalanSetia, and Jatiwaringin.

Menteng

Jalan Parapatan 35, Jalan Gunung Sahari Raya, and Bungur Besar.

After the flood, Ikhsan also urged the citizens to contact PLN123 Contact Centre to switch the power back on.

“Make sure all electronic appliances and electrical networks are dry. PLN also ensures all power distribution networks to be operated in a dry and safe electrical energy transmission,” Ikhsan pointed out.

Source: Liputan 6

Image: Bisnis