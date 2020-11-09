Jakarta PSBB Extended, Odd-Even Policy Not in Force

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government officially extended the transitional large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) period from Monday 9-22nd November 2020.

DKI Jakarta’s Governor, Anies Baswedan, decided to extend the policy following a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases that have occurred in the capital.

With this decision, the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police Traffic Director (Dirlantas) responded to the regulation by deciding not to impose motor vehicle restriction activities for 13 days from Monday 9th November 2020.

“With the extension of DKI Jakarta’s transitional PSBB period, the restrictions on motorised vehicles with the odd-even policy will still not be enforced,” said Traffic Director Kombes Sambodo Purnomo Yogo.

Anies further stated that an emergency brake will be implemented if there is a significant increase of COVID-19 cases which could endanger health systems and services. Within this extended transitional period, Anies has urged people to not be complacent about the situation and still pay attention to the applicable health protocols.

Source: Pikiran Rakyat