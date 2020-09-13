Jakarta PSBB Details Updated

DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has said the stricter large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) is being imposed for two weeks from 14th to 27th September 2020.

During that period, the odd-even policy will be eliminated. Anies further stated that online motorcycle taxis will still be allowed to carry passengers during the tightening of PSBB.

“Application-based motorbikes can carry goods and passengers if they follow complete health protocols,” said Anies.

The implementation of a tighter PSBB comes under Pergub number 88 of 2020 regarding the amendments to Pergub number 33 of 2020 concerning PSBB. Pergub Number 88 of 2020 was issued on 13th September 2020.

This upcoming PSBB period will be similar to the one which was in place from 10th April to 4th June 2020. A number of activities will be curtailed that had been allowed under the transitional PSBB arrangements.

Source: Kompas

