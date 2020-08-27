Jakarta Provincial Government Allows Live Music Performances

Restaurants and cafes in DKI Jakarta are now allowed to showcase live music sessions during the transitional large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) period. However, performing musicians are required to wear masks.

The change is stated in the circular letter of the Acting Head of the Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Parekraf) Number 342 / SE / 2020, issued by Acting Head of the Tourism and Creative Industry Agency, Gumilar Ekalaya. The circular letter contains provision for the reintroduction of live music activities in restaurants and cafes.

“Musicians are obliged to apply health protocols by using masks and keeping their distance during the show, and are not allowed to interact with visitors,” states in the circular letter.

The maximum number of band members is noted as being restricted to four. “The type of live music band allowed is the acoustic band type with a maximum number of personnel or musicians being four, including the singer,” confirms the note.

The DKI Provincial Government also prohibits managers from inviting well-known artists to avoid crowds at the place.

“We mean to not allow the restaurant or cafe owner to carry out special events so that special events or shows which usually involve inviting foreign artists or domestic artists that has the potential to draw massive crowds,” said Gumilar.

In addition, visitors who attend are also prohibited from dancing on the dance floor during the live music sessions. Gumilar said that permission for live music was given to empower cafe and restaurant musicians who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following is the contents of circular number 342 / SE / 2020 signed by Acting Head of the Tourism and Creative Industry Agency (Parekraf) Gumilar Ekalaya dated 25th August 2020:

The types of live music that are allowed are as stated in the decree of the Head of the Tourism and Creative Economy Office Number 2976 of 2020 concerning the extension of the implementation of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in the transitional period in the context of handling the prevention of COVID-19 transmission in the tourism sector towards a healthy community. The regulations are as follows:

The type of live music band allowed is an acoustic band with a maximum number of personnel or musicians being four people, including the singer. Musicians are required to apply health protocols by wearing masks and keeping distance during the show and are not allowed to interact directly with visitors or guests. Visitors or guests who are present are prohibited from dancing during the live music session. Owners of restaurants or cafes are prohibited from holding special live music events or shows that include bringing in well-known domestic and foreign artists who have the potential to increase the crowd. Live music activities in restaurants or cafes must keep the sound system volume within reasonable limits. Violation of health protocols is subject to sanctions in accordance with governor regulation number 79 of 2020 concerning the implementation of discipline and law enforcement of health protocols as efforts to prevent and control COVID-19.

This circular letter is to be considered and implemented properly and responsibly.

Source: Detik