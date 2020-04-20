Jakarta Police Shoot Suspected Thief in Dramatic Motorbike Chase

Dramatic footage has emerged of police in East Jakarta involved in a high-speed motorcycle chase and shooting in the pursuit of two suspected muggers.

The incident took place at around 3.30am Sunday (19 April) on Jalan Raya Bekasi in Duren Sawit, East Jakarta.

Local reports said two youths, Wahyu Dwi Febrian (17) and Mohamad Sonaji Alfarizi (18), armed with a sickle, had stolen a mobile phone from Syailendra (18) on Jalan Tipar Cakung in Cakung subdistrict. The victim alerted police, who tracked down the alleged muggers and a chase ensued.

Six police pursued the youths and fired warning shots but the pair initially refused to stop their motorbike. They finally stopped near Klender after Wahyu was shot in the stomach area.

Robberies often spike in Jakarta ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadhan, as many urban dwellers traditionally return to their home villages with gifts and money for the post-fasting holiday period.

There are concerns that crime could increase this year because thousands of low-income Jakarta residents have lost their jobs as a result of partial lockdowns and social distancing legislation introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

