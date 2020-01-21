Jakarta Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Club Discusses on Environmentally Friendly Business

Not much of concerns as well as environmentally friendly companies and associations are around these days, yet rather discourse.

Lots of organisations are beginning to acknowledge their duty towards combatting climate change, with leadership coming from the Governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan’s initiative to ban disposable plastic bags in the capital by the middle of the year.

Wyndham Hotel and Resort strives to continue implementing an environmentally friendly tourism business. “We call this a sustainability concept. There are three aspects, namely business, environment, and social. We wish to make profit from the business point of view. But we also need to take care of and preserve the environment. A greater impact needs to be generated for the social, common interest,” said General Manager of Wyndham Casablanca Jakarta, Paolo Randone.

Paolo expressed his commitment at the Jakarta Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Club, in Wyndham Casablanka Jakarta on Wednesday 15th January 2020. This community has been initiated by marketing experts as well as founder and chairman of MarkPlus, Inc. Hermawan Kartajaya, containing the company’s executives from marketing director to the CEO of various industries and sectors.

“If a guest believes the hotel isn’t environmentally conscious, he or she will most probably leave the hotel and look for another one. So there is a business aspect that drives us to be more conscious,” Paolo added.

Wyndham prohibits the use of balloons for any purpose due to the process of making the balloons and blowing them up with helium, a rare resource. In addition, no more plastic bottled drinks have been given to hotel guests since mid-last year. As for leftover food, Paolo claimed to feed it to the property’s catfish farm hence no food is wasted.

The chairman of the Indonesian Hospitality industry Joint Chair (GYI), Didin Junaedi, praised this educational talk among the hospitality industry, and realises that it’s still difficult to practice as not everyone is conscious enough.

“Hopefully, other industries will follow the efforts made by the hospitality industry. There are already green hotel concepts in Indonesia but they’re normally not fully maximised yet,” Didin commented.

At least according to Paolo, sustainable tourism won’t harm the business and profit aspects of hospitality. It will in fact, it’s one step further for tourism and hospitality to build long term business.