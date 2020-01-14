Intiwhiz offers Prosperity Deals the Year of the Rat

Chinese New Year is the most anticipated festival of the Chinese calendar – a time for reconnecting with friends and family, and sharing precious time together. Capturing the spirit of joy and prosperity, Intiwhiz Hospitality Management invites guests to enjoy seasonal staycation experiences, various benefits and colorful decorations.

Encompasses a portfolio of 25 hotel properties under 6 brands spanning in all over Indonesia, Intiwhiz Hospitality Management is the perfect place for families to create memorable moments and celebrate the dawn of new beginnings the Year of the Rat.

With extensive selection of brands from Whiz Hotel for two-stars hotel, Whiz Prime Hotel for three-stars hotel, Grand Whiz Hotel for four-stars hotel, Whiz Capsule for smart-traveler, Whiz Residence for family staycation and other brand Swift Inn for Soekarno Hatta airport lodging; Intiwhiz Hospitality Management is offering a Prosperity Deals package at selected hotels throughout January that includes breakfast and dinner for two with lavish Chinese menu, exclusive lucky angpao, free massage up to 30 minutes, free late check-out until 2 pm, free WiFi and access to the Swimming Pool. Rate starts from IDR 295.000nett/room/night.

To get the latest update or special offers from Intiwhiz Hospitality Management, please check on the official website at www.intiwhiz.com or email at contact@intiwhiz.com or contact the Call Center at 021 – 571 0099.