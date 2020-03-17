Indonesia’s New Travel Measures As Per 20 March 2020

The Indonesian government has decided to instill new policies relating to people crossing from and to Indonesia, in regards to the rapid widespread of the coronavirus or COVID-19.

Foreign arrivals to Indonesia are no longer permitted for one month and Bali being closed are just some of the policies recently announced by Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi.

The Government continues to follow closely WHO situation report on the spread of Coronavirus.

Given the increasing number of countries affected by COVID-19, the Government advises all Indonesian citizens to restrict non-essential outbound travels.

For Indonesian citizens currently travelling abroad, it is advised to return to Indonesia at the earliest possible time to avoid further travel disruptions.

A number of countries have enacted policies to restrict the movement of persons. All Indonesian citizens are requested to monitor closely information available through the Safe Travel Application or contact the hotline of the nearest Indonesian Mission.

The Indonesian government has suspended its visa exemption policy for a short-stay visit, visa-on-arrival and diplomatic/service visa-free facilities for all countries, for a period of 1 month.

All foreigners/travelers who wish to visit Indonesia must obtain a visa from Indonesian missions in accordance with the purpose of their visit. Upon submission, applicants must provide a health certificate issued by relevant health authorities from their respective countries.

In addition, a number of country-specific policies are as follows:

Measures for visitors from China remain in effect, in accordance with the Statement of the Minister for Foreign Affairs on 2 February 2020 and the Regulation of the Minister of Law and Human Rights Number 7 of 2020

Measures for visitors from South Korea, Daegu City and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province remain in effect, in accordance with the Statement of the Minister for Foreign Affairs on 5 March 2020

Deny entry or transit to Indonesia for visitors/travelers who have travelled to the following countries, in the last 14 days:

Iran; Italy; Vatican; Spain; France; Germany; Switzerland; United Kingdom

All visitors/travelers must complete and submit a Health Alert Card to the Port Health Authority upon arrival at Indonesian airports. Should the travel history indicate that a person has travelled to the countries above in the last 14 days, such person may be refused entry to Indonesia.

For Indonesian citizens who have travelled to the countries above, additional screening shall be carried out by the Port Health Authority upon arrival: if no initial symptom is found, a 14-day self-quarantine will be strongly recommended.

The extension of Short Visit Pass for foreign travelers who are currently in Indonesia and have expired shall be conducted in accordance with the Regulation of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights No. 7 of 2020

The extension of Residence Permit for holders of Temporary Stay Permit Card (KITAS)/ Permanent Stay Permit Card (KITAP) and holders of Diplomatic Visa and Service Visa who are currently overseas and will expire, shall be conducted in accordance with the Regulation of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights no.7 of 2020.

If the additional screening shows initial symptoms of Covid-19, a 14-day observation in a government facility will be applied.

These measures will take effect on Friday 20 March at 00.00 Western Indonesia Time (GMT+7).

These measures are temporary and shall be evaluated pursuant to further development.

