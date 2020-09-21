Indonesia’s Minister of Religion Positive with COVID-19

Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi has been confirmed positive with COVID-19. The minister has requested the public to completely comply with health protocols because anyone could get infected.

“Let’s empathise with each other, strengthen each other, and obey health protocols,” urged Fachrul through the Ministry of Religious Affairs Spokesman, Oman Fathurahman.

Although confirmed positive for the virus, Fachrul’s physical condition is currently in good.

“On 7th September, the minister conducted a swab test and the result came out positive,” said Special Staff of the Minister of Religion, Kevin Haikal.

Fachrul is currently under isolation and is taking complete rest. Kevin said that Fachrul is highly committed to complying with health protocol regulations and breaking the chain of coronavirus transmission.

“Hopefully, the process goes smoothly and the minister can recover quickly so that the next swab results are negative and eventually he can return to carry out his duties,” he concluded.

Source: Kompas