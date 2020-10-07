Indonesia’s COVID-19 Rate Three Times Above the WHO Standard

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia has continued to increase, now reaching above the standard set by the World Health Organisation.

Professor Wiku Adisamito, the spokesperson for the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, noted that the positive rate of COVID-19 in Indonesia is currently at 16.11% of the population. The current standard set by the WHO is 5%.

In regard to recovered COVID-19 cases, Indonesia is ranked 19th out of 216 countries, with a total of 236,437 recoveries as of 6th October.

Slowly, the number of PCR tests that have been taken has been increasing. Wiku said that in the first week of October, the number of PCR tests in Indonesia reached 70% of the target set by the WHO.

“We must continue to pursue testing so we can achieve 100%,” said Wiku.

Source: VOA Indonesia

Also Read Indonesia COVID-19 Vaccine Update