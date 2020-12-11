Indonesian Search for Over 116 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

Indonesia has managed to secure 155.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but are still looking for an additional 116 million.

Government Data shows that the remaining vaccines are expected to be obtained from other producers through agreements with Pfizer, AstraZeneca for 50 million doses each. Indonesia also aims to receive 16 million doses from the COVAC global vaccine distribution which is supported by the World Health Organisation.

If the agreement is approved, Indonesia will have 271.5 million doses of vaccine, above the government goal that was set earlier this year of 246.6 million.

Budi Gunadi Sadikin, The Head of the National Economic Recovery Task Force, noted that Indonesia has received 125.5 million doses of vaccines from Sinovac Biotech Ltd China and 30 million doses from Novavax Inc.

According to VoAIndonesia, deliveries of the first phase of the vaccines started this week, and another 1.8 million doses are expected to arrive next month.

President Joko Widodo has declared that the government is to prioritise health workers, police and military in administering vaccinations.

Indonesia is listed as the country with the most serious COVID-19 outbreak in South East Asia with more than 18,000 deaths.

image credit advocatesomi.com