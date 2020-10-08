Thursday, 8 October 2020

Indonesian Man Caught Escaping South Korean Quarantine

by Indonesia Expat036
An Indonesian man has been caught after escaping a mandatory two-week isolation in a South Korean quarantine facility.

The seaman dug a hole under a wall a day before his 14-day isolation was over and was discovered the next day in Cheongju.

“The person tested negative for COVID-19 and showed no symptoms during the isolation period,” said Son Young Rae, a spokesman of the Health Ministry.

Authorities suspect that the man intended to stay in South Korea illegally, similar to multiple Vietnamese nationals throughout the past months. Each traveller arriving in South Korea is required to undergo a two-week isolation period to prevent the spread COVID-19, even after testing negative or showing no symptoms.

In March, South Korea’s Health Ministry reported that foreigners who violate self-quarantine rules will face deportation.

Source: Channel News Asia

