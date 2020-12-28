Indonesian Government Reports Indonesia Raya Parody to Malaysian Police

A suspected Malaysian-made video parody of Indonesia’s national anthem, Indonesia Raya, showcases the lyrics edited with mocking notes and dirty words.

YouTube account MY Asean uploaded the entitled video “Indonesia Raya Instrumental (Parody + Lyrics Video)”. Though this account is no longer found online, several other YouTube accounts have re-uploaded to the video-sharing website.

Throughout this parody video, it includes a picture of the Garuda Pancasila which is converted to a picture of a chicken, the national red and white flag displayed in the background, as well as a picture of two small children throwing urine at the flag.

“Death to Jokoko, die Soekaporno, be safe in hell. Your people are bastards, humiliate your country, for bastard Indognesial,” as sung in the video.

To this, the Indonesian Embassy to Malaysia has reported the song to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said the government handed over the case to the Malaysian police.

“The Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has reported to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and they are currently investigating. We’re just waiting for the results,” said Teuku.

Teuku hasn’t commented much. He also could not confirm whether the video was made and uploaded by a Malaysian citizen.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta issued an official statement responding to this parody video.

“The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta wants to emphasise that the authorities in Malaysia are currently investigating the case,” as written on the Malaysian Embassy’s press statement in English and Malay via Twitter account @MYEmbJKT

“If it is found that the video was uploaded by a Malaysian national, firm action will be taken under the applicable law,” the Malaysian Embassy statement continued.

Not only that, but the Malaysian Embassy also emphasised that the neighbouring country government condemns all forms of provocation that could affect the close bilateral relationship with Indonesia.