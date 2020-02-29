Indonesian Crew of Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Evacuated

An evacuation team arrived at Yokohama, Japan on Friday, 28 February 2020 to evacuate 68 Indonesians employed as cabin crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

“Their health conditions have thoroughly been examined. They have tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” she remarked.

At least 23 evacuation team members gathered at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten Province.

Shortly after their arrival at Haneda International Airport in Japan, they picked up the 68 Indonesians to be airlifted, scheduled to arrive in Indonesia on March 1 at around 6 pm local time.

The minister confirmed that two Indonesians had opted to stay at the Diamond Princess to continue working as the cruise ship’s crew members.

The evacuation team members comprise representatives of related ministries and agencies, including the Indonesian Defence Force and National Police, Social Affairs Ministry, Transportation Ministry, and Legal and Human Rights Ministry.

The Indonesian government continues to claim that Indonesia remains free from confirmed COVID-19 cases.

On Feb 2nd, the Indonesian government had airlifted 238 Indonesians from Wuhan, China, which is believed to be the epicentre of this deadly virus since the end of 2019. They were then quarantined for 14 days in Natuna District, Riau Islands Province.

Source: Antara News

Image: Yahoo News