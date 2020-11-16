Indonesia Warns Potential to Cancel Christmas and New Year Holidays

The head of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, Doni Monardo , has confirmed that in the last few days there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in Indonesia.

Continuing increases could result in the Task Force proposing to shorten or eliminate the year-end holidays.

According to Doni, the addition of cases each day had reached a record high for the past eight months. However, this increase is still lower compared to the long holiday from late August to early September.

He acknowledged that the task force is currently still following the situation for the next week. He said it remains to be seen whether the long holiday from late October to early November had an impact on the significant increase in cases or not.

“The task force itself is still following developments for the next week. Is the impact of this long holiday significant or has the community gotten better at implementing a safe and comfortable vacation without crowds?” as quoted by Okezone.

Furthermore, Doni stated that if the additional cases did not experience a significant increase and were still under control, the Task Force would still recommend continuing the long holiday at the end of the coming year.

Another long holiday period will be held at the end of December 2020; national Christmas holiday on 25th December 2020 and New Year on 1st January 2021. In addition, there is another joint leave with Christmas Day on 24th December 2020 and the shifted Eid holidays on 28-31st December 2020.

