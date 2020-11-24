Indonesia Leading 2022 G20 Summit

It has been announced that Indonesia will hold the G20 presidency in 2022. According to Retno Marsudi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, after changing with India, Indonesia will chair the summit.

Minister Retno said that the change of plans was agreed upon taking into consideration that Indonesia is also set to lead the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2023.

“Originally, the Indonesian G20 presidency was in 2023, but considering that Indonesia will hold the chairmanship of ASEAN in 2023, Indonesia discussed the change of leadership for the G20 with India,” said Minister Retno.

So far, Indonesia has a bad record of achieving international commitments ahead of the G20 summit, as per data published by the G20 Research Group. Ahead of the 2020 G20 summit, G20 research team released research results on the achievement of G20 members in the Osaka commitment.

Indonesia ranked last with a commitment rate of 66%.

This year’s virtual G20 summit, led by Saudi Arabia, focuses on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and economic recovery. In 2021, Italy will host the summit.

Source: Serambinews and VoA Indonesia