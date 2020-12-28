Indonesia Grounds International Arrivals from 1st  January 2021

The Indonesian government has officially temporarily closed all flight access for the arrival of foreign citizens to Indonesia starting 1st January 2021.

The closure is in anticipation of the emergence of a new variant of COVID-19 which has been detected in a number of countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said that all international flights scheduled to arrive in Indonesia on 1-14th January 2021 will be on hold.

Meanwhile, foreigners who will arrive in Indonesia from 28th to 31st December are required to show a negative PCR test result which is valid for 2×24 hours before departure. When they arrive in Indonesia, they will be required to have a new PCR test and undergo quarantine for five days at a place provided by the government.

After quarantine, arrivals will still need to carry out another PCR check. If the result is negative, then the foreigner will be allowed to continue their journey in Indonesia.

“These rules are in accordance with the provisions in the addendum to the COVID-19 Task Force Circular Letter number 3 of 2020 concerning the Health Protocol for People Travel During Christmas Holidays and Welcoming the New Year 2021,” said Retno.

The rules and stages of arrival during the COVID-19 period also apply to Indonesian citizens who live abroad and want to return to Indonesia. “The temporary closure of foreign trips to Indonesia is exempted from official visits of officials at ministerial level and above by implementing strict health protocols,” she added.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 Task Force Circular Letter number 4 of 2020 was issued today and is effective on 28th December 2020-14th January 2021, or depending on the country’s situation. Within this version, it states that holders of diplomatic residence permits, official residence permits, limited stay permits (KITAS) and permanent residency permits (KITAP) are exempted.